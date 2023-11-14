Motorcyclist hurt after being hit by SUV; Korean in Mabolo road mishap passes away

THE driver of the motorcycle landed in the hospital after he was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in V. Rama Street, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The victim was identified as Jimrod Arriesgado Bica, 30, from Barangay Tapilon, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center after sustaining serious physical injuries.

Bica narrated to the Sawang Calero police that he was relaxing on the side of the road when the Ford Everest (YIU 704) driven by 31-year-old John Vincent Adlawan Bracero of C. Padilla Street, Cebu City, struck him and threw him away.

He added that the SUV also crashed into an electric pole and overturned due to its high speed.

Fortunately, Bracero was unhurt.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, the chief of Sawang Calero Police Station, said the victim has decided not to file a case against Bracero after the latter promised to shoulder the cost of his medications and other related expenses.

Meanwhile a Korean national engaged in a multiple-vehicle collision early morning last Saturday, November 11, on Pope John Paul II Street, Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City, passed away in the hospital.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Jaehyun Lee was declared dead at 6 p.m. on the said day.

Lee, who was thought to be intoxicated, was traveling along Pope John Paul II Avenue when he hit the Toyota Fortuner (GAP 7443) driven by Marc Dominic Rama Arante near the Carmelite Monastery.

Arante was about to get out of the car and confront Lee but the latter did not stop and crashed into a Toyota Vios (GAR 6077) driven by Erwin Leonardo Conson, and a motorcycle belonging to Jomarie Bernas, who died on the spot.

But instead of stopping, the foreigner kept driving and struck two mountain bikers Adrian Seguera and John Rin Lindra.

Lee crashed into a concrete fence and a Visayan Electric pole, and that's when he finally stopped.

But even after Lee passed away, Rafter said the family of Bernas can still file a complaint and seek damages. (With TPT)