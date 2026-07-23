Motorcyclist killed after crashing into steel post in Camotes

A MAN died after his motorcycle crashed into a steel post around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Sitio Kamandang, Barangay Teguis, Poro town on Camotes Island.

The victim was identified as Gerard Bernaldez Bolo, 36, a resident of Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Investigation by the Poro Municipal Police Station showed that Bolo was driving a motorcycle and was heading toward the town of San Francisco when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a steel post along the roadside.

The impact threw Bolo onto the pavement, causing severe injuries to his head and body.

Personnel from the Camotes Island Emergency Response Team immediately responded and rushed him to the Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco town.

At 11:29 p.m., Bolo was declared dead due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office urged motorists in Cebu Province to exercise caution and observe safe driving practices to prevent road accidents. (AYB)