Motorists to pay higher tolls as CCLEX enforces full rate hike October 1

Beginning October 1, motorists will pay:

P68 for Class 1M (motorcycles 110cc to 399cc)

P107 for Class 1 (motorcycles 400cc and above, cars, jeeps, pickups, and small vans)

P214 for Class 2 (light trucks, buses, and high-roof vans)

P321 for Class 3 (heavy trucks, multi-axle trucks, and trailers)

To help ease the burden on daily commuters, the toll rate increase for Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) and Class 1M motorcycles equipped with RFID will be temporarily waived for three months.

During this period, Class 1M RFID users will continue paying the current P65 rate, while PUV operators with RFID will maintain the existing P200 toll.

The toll adjustment forms part of the staggered increases implemented every two years under the Concession Agreement between the Cebu City Government, the Cordova Municipal Government, and CCLEC. (CAV)