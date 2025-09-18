Motorists ‘unhappy’ with CBRT test run

CEBU City officials have called for patience and understanding as drivers and daily commuters vented frustrations over the heavy traffic caused by the ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) test run.

The three-day test for the CBRT project began Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, covering the Phase 1 route from Il Corso at the South Road Properties (SRP) to Cebu IT Park in Barangay Apas. The route passes through Package 1, which goes from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd. It will end Friday, Sept. 19.

Ten Cibus units of Ceres Bus were deployed along the stretch.

For many motorists, the trial run only worsened congestion. Driver Pablito Jutahot said traffic had already been heavy before the project, but the test run has made it even worse.

Jutahot sympathized with students and commuters who were caught in the gridlock — some in tears as they worried about being late for exams. He also criticized the lack of advance announcements, saying commuters from other towns and cities in the province were particularly inconvenienced.

Another driver, Vergillo Clarisa, said the traffic lasted well into the evening, especially during rush hours. He doubted the project’s ability to improve the city’s traffic situation.

For students, the adjustments have been difficult. Rachelle Mae Ramirez, a college student from the town of San Fernando, southern Cebu, said she now needs to leave two hours earlier just to arrive in time for her classes.

She lamented that both the CBRT trial run and the implementation of the bus ban have created hardships for commuting students.

Motorcycle driver Jonasel Dayonot suggested implementing time schedules to allow private vehicles through the closed routes. He also expressed concern that traffic would worsen during the holiday season, when the volume of commuters typically doubles.

Amid these complaints, city officials called for patience and understanding.

“Long-term solution”

Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the Cebu City Council’s committee on transportation, said the frustrations might stem from short-term inconveniences rather than the project’s long-term goal.

“If they’re upset because they’re stuck in traffic while taking a traditional jeepney, then in the long run, they won’t face that problem once they start using the BRT,” Pepito said.

“And if they’re frustrated because they drive their own car to work despite the traffic, then that’s exactly why the BRT exists—to discourage private car use and reduce congestion,” he added.

Pepito admitted that information efforts were not enough, as the changes caught many people by surprise. He vowed to conduct his own information and education campaign to explain the project’s purpose and importance.

He also plans to file a resolution that will urge the National Government to fast-track the completion of Phases 2 and 3 of the CBRT.

He commended the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for handling traffic management during the dry run, saying the exercise was successful in identifying operational issues that need to be addressed.

“There may be some discomfort during the transition period, but success usually comes after sacrifices,” Pepito said, noting that alternative routes for motorists will be studied.

He added that if CBRT buses are moving freely while private vehicles are stuck in traffic, then the system is working as designed.

The full CBRT project, first proposed in the 1990s, has faced repeated delays but is now targeted for completion by next year, 2026. / CAV WITH BRYCE KEN ABELLON