Motorists urged to practice road discipline

Netizens commented that the area has been known for being heavily congested during peak hours, and there were cases where even with the traffic enforcers in the area, the violators would still commit the act.

Some suggested putting up fences equipping traffic enforces with Temporary Operator's Permit (TOP) to deter these violators.

TOP is the citation ticketing system used by personnel of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and its deputized agents that includes confiscation of the driver's license and a higher penalty in comparison to the traffic citation issued by the traffic enforcers of the City Government.

SunStar Cebu visited the area on Friday afternoon and observed that some motorcycle riders violating the “No U turn” signage, particularly motorists who came from Sudlon St. or from Salinas Drive, make a sudden u-turn going back to Barangay Apas or Busay.

Traffic build up along Gorordo Ave. corner Sudlon St. as it is the intersection that leads to inner residential areas exiting towards the Salinas Drive.

The City Government has put signages, including time limit of "No left turn," from Sudlon St. to Gorordo Ave. from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during peak hours, and this may force the outbound motorists to make a U-turn despite the signage.

Lack of manpower, intense heat

The lack of personnel who may be assigned in major thoroughfares, particularly during peak hours, remains a challenge for the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), thus it is finding hard to instill discipline and apprehend erring motorists.

CCTO assistant head Kent Francesco Jongoy told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that the intense heat of the sun due to the El Niño has also limited the number of traffic enforcers who will be deployed on the street in the middle of the day.

But Jongoy reminded the motorists to instill discipline among themselves even without the presence of traffic enforcers.

He said this includes following traffic signs and markings and avoiding counterflowing, no entry, making U-turns on no U-turn roads, and cutting lanes, among others.

Jongoy said the CCTO has lessened the hours for enforcers to be exposed to the sun, and the Traffic Management and Coordinating Council (TMCC) is mulling to allow its patrol vehicles to regularly distribute refreshments to the enforcers on the field.

At present, the CCTO has around 400 personnel, including job order employees. This, Jongoy said, is a disparity from the 700 manpower when he first joined the agency.

"Ideally, we need more considering that there are many roads in the city. What we are doing right now, we are encouraging the City Government to quickly implement City Ordinance 2131 and our ordinance on road closure due to construction works," Jongoy said during an interview with SunStar’s Beyond the Headlines.

He said that under these ordinances, it will not be the CCTO who will man the traffic but the contractor in compliance with the traffic management plan, as well as the traffic marshals.

Jongoy added that the CCTO has not yet completed its modernization initiative, including the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) camera and modern traffic lights in strategic locations that will manage and monitor the daily traffic and spot violators.

He said it is still under negotiation and review before the contractor turn it over to the City Government.

He said the City Government has around 80 intersections, 18 of which were part of Phase 1 of the modernization project, and another 27 to be included in the ongoing Phase 2 implementation.

He reiterated that discipline on the road not only ensures a smooth flow of traffic but it lessens vehicular and road accidents. (EHP)