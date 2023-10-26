Mott 32 unveils Autumn/Winter seasonal menu for the holidays

Chinese cuisine knows how to crawl its way into our hearts; comfort us, and fill our souls with the homey and decadent dishes notoriously loved worldwide.

A taste of excellence is always expected from the dishes that are in the cuisine and that’s why it’s widely popular, loved, and celebrated from all over the world with countries making their own variations of the delightful dishes, tailored to their very own culture and local cuisine.

The award-winning luxury Chinese restaurant, Mott 32, offers a gastronomic adventure to China’s Fukien province with the unveiling of its autumn/winter seasonal menu that features a delicious variety of authentic Fukien dishes. This new menu highlights the important role of Fukien cuisine in China’s culinary history by presenting dishes that incorporate seasonal ingredients and traditional preparations techniques, with a particular focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Fukien cuisine or commonly known as “Min Cai,” is one of the eight major cuisines in China popular in some Southeast Asian countries.The history of the cuisine dates back to 5,000 years but Chef Lee Man-Sing of Mott 32 keeps it modern while maintaining the cultural integrity of the cuisine.

Chef Lee Man-Sing, group executive chef at Mott 32 and Maximal Concepts, shared how his personal culinary journey has inspired him to curate this seasonal menu and hopes that it will take diners into a culinary journey that perfectly encapsulates the Fukien province.

“During my recent travels, I connected with Chinese people in Canada and the Philippines and resonated with their deep yearning to be embraced by the comforting flavors of Fukien recipes. Through this seasonal menu, diners will be taken on a culinary journey through the coastal province, experiencing wholesome dishes that honor timeless traditions while being elevated for the modern guest,” Lee Man-Sing shared.

The seasonal menu features a delightful number of authentic Fukien dishes ranging from freshly prepared steamed and fried seafood to well-braised meat dishes that draws you in to savor a bite or two.

It offers a colorful plethora of dishes such as Braised Duck with ginger, Drunken Mantis with Glutinous Rice Wine, Steamed Red Sturgeon Crab with Glutinous Rice, Wok-Fried Alugbati with Bean Curd Stick and Crispy Lard, and Braised Free-Range Chicken with Sweet Bamboo Shoots.

Each dish is an element of the Fukien province coming to life, taking diners to a whole new culinary journey that is set at the heart of China’s culinary history and heritage.

From October to December 2023, Mott 32’s seasonal menu is set to offer esteemed diners a whole-new gastronomic adventure that is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.