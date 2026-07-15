'Mottainai': A Japanese designer brings the beauty of waste to Cebu

Fine jewelry often calls to mind grandeur and perfection. But Japanese jewelry artist Nico Okumura finds elegance in everyday objects that people often throw away.

Okumura is bringing his internationally acclaimed collection to the Philippines through “Metamorphosis,” a four-day exhibition running from July 10 to 13, 2026, at Qube Gallery in Cebu City. The showcase introduces local art enthusiasts and collectors to wearable art cast directly from real kitchen discards.

Finding beauty in the discarded

The inspiration behind “Metamorphosis” is rooted in the Japanese philosophy of ‘mottainai,’ a sense of regret over waste and a call to respect the inherent value of resources.

Okumura said his creative shift began with a simple observation while dining out — a sprig of parsley left behind on a plate. The idea deepened at home, where everyday kitchen waste became a source of artistic possibility.

‘‘Whenever I try to make food, I always find these waste to be pretty and I try to integrate it into my designs,’’ Okumura shared.

Parsley sprigs become textured brooches, tomato stems turn into structured rings and lychee peels lend their organic surfaces to earrings and pendants. By molding directly from these materials, Okumura preserves the exact, unrepeatable geometry of nature, then elevates it through 18-karat gold and sterling silver.

The art of slow craftsmanship

Turning fragile food waste into durable luxury jewelry requires patience and technical precision. Because the original organic material is destroyed in the casting process, every piece in the collection is unique.

The process can take up to three weeks for a single piece. Okumura carefully captures the fine veins of leaves and the rough skin of fruit, ensuring the final metal version retains the raw authenticity of the original discard.

That meticulousness has helped build a devoted global following. Depending on design complexity and materials used, the jewelry spans eight price tiers. Loyal collectors are said to spend up to 1 million yen, or about P365,000, for a single piece.

A brief window in Cebu

For Cebu audiences, “Metamorphosis” became more than an international exhibition. It invited viewers to reconsider the ordinary objects they encounter every day.

More importantly, it suggested that beauty is not always something that needs to be created — it is often something that simply needs to be noticed.

In Okumura’s hands, kitchen scraps became heirlooms. For visitors, the exhibition offered something even more lasting, a different way of looking at the everyday.