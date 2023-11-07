Mountain resort caretaker found dead in Sibonga town

A 53-YEAR-OLD mountain resort caretaker was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in Sitio Kansantik, Barangay Bato, Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Felix Babaison, a caretaker of Green Habitat mountain resort located in the said place.

The local police received reports regarding the incident early morning on Tuesday.

Police Master Sergeant Gerardo Abad of the Sibonga Police Station said that the victim was found sitting inside a shack unconscious, seeming to be sleeping.

The victim's family wants an autopsy performed to determine what caused his death.

Abad claimed there was no evidence of foul play in Babaison’s demise because he had no wounds on his body.

The police said that Babaison appeared very sad these past several weeks after his wife allegedly abandoned him, which led the authorities to assume that the victim might have had a heart attack as a result of loneliness. (With TPT)