‘Move Mandaue App’ launched

RESIDENTS of Mandaue City will soon have a direct channel to address issues and concerns with the city government following the launch of a new mobile application.

To support this digital initiative, free WiFi access points have also been installed across seven barangays in Mandaue City.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, with the Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary for Public Safety Serafin Barretto, Jr., signed the Memorandum of Agreement for the “Move Mandaue App” with Synetcom Philippines, a communication and technology solutions provider in the country, on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Barreto, in an interview after the launch, told reporters that the initiative aims to serve “unserved and underserved” residents by providing essential internet connectivity and digital resources.

“The App is a public service initiative. Synetcom has assured that it will not collect unauthorized data through its systems. Furthermore, they have committed to allowing the City government to make public announcements through the app, particularly during emergencies such as earthquakes, fires, and other critical situations,” he said.

He said the Move Mandaue App is a versatile tool to keep the public informed about local news, announcements, projects, and infrastructure developments in their respective areas.

Free WiFi

Synetcom Philippines has taken on the responsibility of providing the necessary infrastructure, equipment, materials, and labor, Barreto said.

He said the collaboration between Synetcom and Mandaue City is a zero-cost arrangement for the city government.

In return, the City will assist Synetcom in identifying installation locations, providing cable wires, and determining access points for routers.

The City will also help secure the necessary permits and gate passes to facilitate the project. Synetcom will cover the electricity costs for all Wi-Fi devices installed on Visayan Electric poles.

They will also manage the repair and maintenance of the project, including the installation, upkeep, and replacement of any equipment or materials.

Synetcom aims to install free WiFi in 500 more sites in the city by this year.

Plans are underway to expand free Wi-Fi access to all barangays in Mandaue. Currently, the Move Mandaue App is available on the Android Play Store, with development for an iPhone version ongoing. / CAV