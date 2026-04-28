Movement vs. Carbon redevelopment launched

MEMBERS of Carbonhanong Alyansa and allied sectors have launched a movement opposing the redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market under a joint venture agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City Government and a private developer.

The Save Carbon Public Market Movement was launched through a mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on Monday, April 27, 2026, followed by a march to the Carbon

Public Market.

Former Cebu Market Vendors Development Cooperative president Erwin Gok-ong, who leads the movement, said the group aims to broaden public support for calls to review the agreement and address concerns raised by vendors and other affected sectors.

Market ties

Gok-ong said the Carbon Public Market is linked to suppliers and consumers from different parts of the country, including Baguio City, Bukidnon, Davao City, Bohol, Negros Island and other areas.

He said the redevelopment may affect not only vendors in Cebu City but also farmers, suppliers, transport groups, consumers and communities that depend on the market.

Gok-ong said the movement will conduct consultations and information drives to explain the impact of the redevelopment and encourage more sectors to join

the campaign.

Review sought

The campaign comes as the Cebu City Council is set to review the JVA through a proposed resolution filed by Councilor Sisinio “Bebs” Andales.

The resolution seeks to create a committee that will review the agreement between the Cebu City Government and the developer, Cebu2World Development Inc., a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp.

The proposed review body will examine the legal, social and economic implications of the agreement, including vendor welfare, relocation concerns and market operations.

Gok-ong said vendor groups support the proposed review, saying some provisions of the agreement may place small vendors at a disadvantage.

He said vendors remain concerned about rental fees, market policies, possible future increases and the long-term control of market operations under the redevelopment.

“In our view, this really needs a thorough review because there are still many questions from vendors and the public,” he said.

Wider campaign

Gok-ong said the movement will continue to reach out to farmers, transport groups, homeowners associations, consumers and community organizations in Cebu and other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

He called on barangays and other sectors to join the campaign, saying wider participation would strengthen their call for greater scrutiny of the agreement.

As the City Council discusses the proposed review, Gok-ong said affected sectors should be included in decisions involving the Carbon Public Market redevelopment. / CAV