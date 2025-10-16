Movie night brings comfort to children in Bogo tent City

Days after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, a tent city emerged in the City of Bogo — a temporary shelter for families displaced by the calamity. A tent city is a temporary settlement made up of tents that serve as shelter for people displaced by disasters, conflicts or emergencies.

On Oct. 7, SunStar Cebu reported that 76 tents had already been completed, with several families moving in. The Philippine Red Cross said that the number of tents in the 20-hectare lot is expected to reach 200 to 250.

The Red Cross, whose volunteers have been tirelessly providing aid, made sure comfort came not only in the form of food and water but also through laughter and light. On one particular night, they brought a little piece of normalcy back to the children, a movie night under the stars.

“The Philippine Red Cross organized a movie night for children in Tent City, Bogo. We hope you enjoyed the night, kids!” wrote the organization in a Facebook post in Oct. 14.

Laughter flickered through the night as rows of children huddled close on mats, their faces glowing in the light of the moving images before them. For one evening, the tremors of fear were replaced by the joy of movie magic.

A truck parked in the middle transformed into a mobile cinema, its large screen glowing bright against the dark sky as speakers filled the air with cheerful sounds. Psychologists have long observed that storytelling and shared entertainment play an important role in emotional recovery after disasters.

Data

The American Psychological Association notes that storytelling is a well-established psychosocial method that helps children heal and develop practical coping skills after traumatic experiences, as shown in a 2017 study led by De Vries.

Creative outlets such as films allow them to process difficult emotions and restore a sense of normalcy through imagination and connection. Watching movies together, especially in community settings, helps children feel safe, comforted and understood.

Similarly, a 2023 study featured in Greater Good Magazine by researchers Rebecca de Leeuw and Sophie Janicke found that “stories in movies can also be meaningful for children.” The study revealed that films can inspire young viewers with “moral beauty and heroism,” helping them understand emotions and find courage in everyday life.

The movie night in Bogo, Cebu was simple, but its impact was profound. Still, lasting recovery relies on sustained aid, shelter and support to help families rebuild their lives.

Earlier this month, the Philippine Red Cross shared on Facebook that, “The Philippine Red Cross is on the ground, deploying ambulances, food trucks serving hot meals, blood supplies to hospitals and volunteers to provide life-saving aid. But we cannot do it alone.” Those who wish to help can scan the donation QR code posted on the page.

As of press time, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has since reported a Magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck near Bogo City at 1:06 a.m. on Oct. 13. Ongoing tremors and aftershocks across northern Cebu emphasize the importance of continuous relief and rebuilding efforts.