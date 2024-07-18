MPBA returns this season with premiere, elite divisions

MANDAUE’S Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) returns this month with another season featuring two distinct divisions, Premiere and Elite.

Tagged as Mandaue’s homegrown basketball league, MPBA will return this July with Season 3, featuring 14 teams competing for both Premiere and Elite Divisions.

MPBA founder Miguel Lumapas said that this season, they will introduce two divisions, allowing ex-pros and ex-varsities to join for Season 3.

“The Elite Division will feature top-ranked teams in Cebu, allowing up to two ex-pro or ex-varsity players within five years of their last playing career,” said Lumapas.

He also said that the top two Premiere Teams for this season will be able to compete in the Elite Division for the next season. “We also want to highlight that our top two teams for the Premiere Division this season can compete with the Elite Division come Season 4,” Lumapas added.

The top two Premier teams this season will have the chance to move to the Elite Division next season, facing more competitive opponents and boosting their status among the top-ranked teams in the metro.

MPBA commissioner Fritz Malinao said that while some teams have been with MPBA since Season 1, new teams are playing this Season 3.

“We have newcomers for this season, which include Metrocars, Gremlinz Sherilin, Matia’s Foodhaus, Welec Truck, Slow Grind and Urestore,” he said.

MPBA Season 2 champion ARQ Builder is set to return this season, vying for the Elite Division title.

Co-commissioner Marrion Joseph Ybañez said that aside from promoting Mandaue City, one of their main goals for expanding the MPBA league is to encourage sportsmanship and camaraderie towards its teams and players.

“While we aim to improve continuously, our focus is on boosting the players’ confidence and the team morale to prepare them for larger leagues. Our advocacy is to provide a better, fair, and quality league experience for both teams and players,” said Ybañez.

Competing this season under the Elite Division are ARQ Builders, Artera Builders, Steadfast Builders, Gremlinz Sherilin (Team A), Matia’s Foodhaus and Pure Fit Cebu.

Likewise, a total of eight teams will be competing for the Premiere Division, namely Void, HomeSourced, Metrocars, TSO Prayboys, Slow Grind, Welec Trucking Services, Urestore and Gremlinz Sherilin (Team B). / PR