MPBL calls off Friday matches

MPBL calls off Friday matches
MANILA – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) was forced to call off its scheduled games for Friday night, Aug. 22, 2025, due to stormy weather throughout the day.

The heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon, amplified by newly developed Tropical Depression Isang, flooded much of Metro Manila, prompting the regional league not to push through with its supposed games at the Marikina Sports Center.

Affected were the games between Davao Occidental and Quezon City at 4 p.m., Rizal province and Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Marikina and San Juan at 8 p.m. / PNA

