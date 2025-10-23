MPBL suspends, fines Santos for striking Bringas

MANILA – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) has slapped Arwind Santos with a hefty penalty after hitting Tonton Bringas in the face during the Monday night game between Basilan and GenSan in the South Division quarterfinals.

In an announcement late Wednesday night, Oct. 22, 2025, the league suspended the Portmasters’ star forward indefinitely and ordered him to pay a P100,000 fine.

“We condemn the incident and the MPBL will not tolerate such actions, especially during the playoffs,” MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said in a statement.

The incident happened at the 8:32 mark of the fourth quarter in Game 2 of the series between the two teams at the Malolos Convention Center.

Both Santos and Bringas were jockeying for position when Santos, apparently taking offense at Bringas’ nudge, suddenly hit him in the face that warranted an automatic disqualifying foul.

Under MPBL rules, an ejected player is automatically suspended for the next game, but the severity of Bringas’ injury — a cut near his left eye — prompted Duremdes to upgrade the penalty on his fellow former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Most Valuable Player.

Duremdes added that the upgrading of Santos’ suspension should serve as a stern warning to other players who tend to get a bit too emotional during heated moments.

“The league has the full authority to impose sanctions on this deplorable act, and we hope that our measures help put these behaviors to an immediate end,” Duremdes concluded.

Basilan and GenSan will meet again on Friday night for the right to face Quezon in the South semifinals.

The Portmasters were supposed to host Game 2, but the unavailability of an arena in Basilan forced them to move the game to the Malolos Convention Center, the home of North Division squad Bulacan Kuyas.

With the Huskers already sweeping the Mindoro Tamaraws in their own round-of-16 series, the Portmasters are the designated hosts again for Game 3.

However, Basilan remains unavailable for a possible home stand on Friday, prompting the Portmasters to move the rubber match to the home of the Parañaque Patriots, the Olivarez College Coliseum.

Regardless of Friday’s outcome, Santos’ suspension will extend beyond Game 3 and remain in effect until the MPBL decides to lift it. / PNA