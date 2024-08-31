Mpox threat spurs enhanced vigilance

THE rising threat of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a “growing cause of concern,” prompting calls for heightened vigilance in Mandaue City.

Prevention strategies similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic are crucial, Dr. Debra Catulong, City Health Office head, told reporters on Aug. 26, 2024.

This includes wearing masks in crowded areas, frequent handwashing, maintaining well-ventilated living spaces, and using masks at the first signs of infection.

However, Catulong did not disclose whether there were any suspected Mpox cases in Mandaue.

“As other countries have been dealing with the disease since last year, the focus now should be on prevention—a more cost-effective approach than managing a full-blown outbreak”, Catulong said in Cebuano.

Rashes, which are a common symptom of monkeypox, should be closely monitored, she said.

While these could also indicate other illnesses like chickenpox or measles, the signs of mpox are distinct and should be taken seriously, he added.

Individuals suspected of having mpox are advised to stay home, monitor their symptoms daily, and seek medical consultation.

In addition to professional medical advice, home remedies like staying hydrated, resting, and taking paracetamol for fever can help manage symptoms. However, medical consultation is strongly recommended if symptoms persist or worsen.

Catulong said that while both mpox and chickenpox present with rashes, they differ in their development stages. Chickenpox lesions appear at various stages—some drying out while others are newly formed. In contrast, monkeypox lesions tend to develop simultaneously, Catulong said.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that five individuals with suspected mpox virus in Central Visayas are being closely monitored by the Department of Health (DOH) 7, but a local health official stressed that there is no need for public concern.

The individuals with suspected mpox are two males and two females, with an age range of 18-80 years old. The fifth suspected patient has not yet been profiled.

The DOH 7 did not divulge which provinces in the region have suspected mpox cases. / CAV