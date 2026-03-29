MPTC expressways in state of full alert this Semana Santa

METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) and its network of expressways — North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), NLEX Connector, Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), Cavite–Laguna Expressway and Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) — launch the “Biyaheng Arangkada” motorist assistance program from March 27 to April 6, 2026.

MPTC implements the initiative in SCTEX and Cavitex in partnership with the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) through PEA Tollway Corp.

MPTC augmented personnel deployment across its network to ensure traffic management, incident response and toll transactions during the Holy Week travel period, which starts on Sunday, March 29, and will end on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Safe journey

The “Biyaheng Arangkada” initiative reflects the commitment of MPTC to ensure a safe journey for motorists and the commuting public. This enables travelers to reconnect with their families during the season.

Motorist assistance includes roadside assistance stations, medical teams on standby at select stops, electric vehicle charging stations and free Wi-Fi at select NLEX and SCTEX rest and refuel stations. MPTC provides 24-hour basic mechanical services at all NLEX and SCTEX rest and refuel stations. It offers free towing to the nearest exit for Class 1 vehicles, and Class 1M for CCLEX, from 6 a.m. on March 27 to 6 a.m. on April 6. The company provides 24-hour customer service support via hotline 1-35000 and the MPT DriveHub app.

MPTC suspends roadworks, lane closures and maintenance activities during the period to ensure traffic flow across the expressways. Traffic teams are on standby to activate counterflow schemes when conditions permit.

MPTC urges motorists to plan trips before peak hours. In NLEX, the company anticipates northbound traffic from Wednesday afternoon, April 1, to Thursday afternoon April 2. It expects southbound volume during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, and southbound traffic on early Monday morning, April 6.

MPTC advises motorists to check their RFID (radio frequency identification) accounts for sufficient balance, inspect vehicles before traveling, rest and follow speed limits and traffic regulations. Motorists can access updates via social media pages and the MPT DriveHub app.