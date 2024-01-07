MPTC spreads joy

“Christmas is a season of giving and sharing. At MPTC, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve to share the true warmth of the season. Our commitment extends beyond tollways, through social responsibility initiatives like this, we aspire to contribute to the overall well-being of the people in areas where we operate,” said MPTC president and chief executive officer Rogelio L. Singson.

Gift-giving events

MPTC, through its different business units and employees, has conducted a series of gift-giving activities to spread the holiday cheers.

NLEX employees and basketball team NLEX Road Warriors led the distribution of grocery items, hygiene kits, cleaning materials and maintenance medicines to the residents of Bahay Pag-ibig in San Fernando, Pampanga, Bahay Puso in Balanga, Bataan and senior citizens of Barangay 203 in Tondo Manila. The team also provided entertainment to the delight of the beneficiaries. Thirty wheelchairs each we also donated to the Provincial Government of Tarlac and the City of Manila.

To bring smiles to the children, NLEX donated toys, goods and hygiene kits to Duyan ni Maria in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Through its NLEX Toys for Tots donation drive, an annual gift giving of NLEX employees, the Children of Tahanang Mapagpala in Caloocan City received 12 boxes of toys.

Meanwhile, MPT South organized “Paskong Saya Handog ng MPT South,” a gift-giving activity that spread holiday cheers to over 150 children in Silang, Cavite. Its dedicated volunteer employees also joined hands to create a memorable experience for the young hearts in Barangay Munting Ilog, in partnership with Barangay Munting Ilog Elementary School. The event included gift giving activities, exciting games, a magic show, and a feeding program.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp., on the other hand, spread the joy and warmth of Christmas to the Children’s Haven of Albert Schweitzer Familienwerk Foundation Philippines Inc. in the Municipality of Cordova. Its volunteer employees handed out bags of goodies and hygiene kits to 100 children and personnel who call the Children’s Haven their home.

Financial assistance

MPT Mobility, the innovations arm of MPTC, provided financial assistance in purchasing equipment for the livelihood projects of Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina Women’s Federation of Baguio City Inc., and donated funds to the Sports for Media Development in Baguio City.

To spread Christmas joy to the youth, a new basketball structure was also donated to Barangay Canumay West in Valenzuela City as part of their NLEX Drive & Dine “Shoot that Bottle Campaign.”

Noche Buena packs were also given to the Aeta community in Porac, Pampanga, volunteers of the NLEX Tullahan river clean up and several charitable organizations in the south; Mama Hope of Haven of Norway in General Trias, Samaritan’s Place, Angel’s Hope Foundation, and Life Asia Foundation, all in Silang Cavite; as well as Bahay Aruga and House of Somang in Parañaque City.

Giving back

Instead of sending out gifts to various stakeholders, MPTC used its Christmas gifts budget to give back and bring cheer to the host communities of its expressways.

“These holiday gift-giving initiatives demonstrate MPTC’s commitment in being a responsible corporate citizen, extending its efforts beyond making roads and other infrastructures to make a difference in the lives of its stakeholders” said Singson.

On top of these gift giving initiatives, NLEX also turned over several projects for the benefit of its host communities. Last month, NLEX completed the renovation of the female barracks of the transient facility of the Northern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Tarlac City. The transient facility serves as lodging for military and civilian guests who are on official or personal travel near the vicinity of the command. Last Dec. 13, the 500-square-meter NLEX-SCTEX Community farm in Porac, a project made possible by the collaborative efforts of NLEX employees and volunteers from Ilug Kamalig Agriculture Cooperative, was opened. The farm aims to assist residents of Barangay Pio in Porac achieve food security and provide additional livelihood opportunity.

Recently, the tollway company also opened a new steel pedestrian walkway in Apalit. It is located at the outer parapet of Candaba Viaduct Northbound which connects Brgy. Tabuyuc and Brgy. San Juan. The walkway serves as the most convenient access to the local roads of the two barangays.

Over the years, MPTC has been actively working with different organizations in proposing and implementing programs to uplift the lives of people and promote progress in its host communities.

MPTC holds the concession for Cavitex, its C5 Link Segment, Calax, NLEX, NLEX Connector, SCTEX, and the CCLEX.