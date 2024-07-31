MPUV leader cries justice amid Senate push to halt PUVMP

DESPITE their compliance, modern public utility vehicle (MPUV) operators are calling for justice after 22 senators signed a resolution seeking the temporary suspension of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Ellen Maghanoy, chairperson of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives, expressed dismay with the recent development as she called on the government to provide a solution.

“Dapat nilang buhaton solusyon, dili suspension (They should make a solution, not suspension),” said Maghanoy in an interview on Wednesday.

The PUVMP was initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern, environmentally friendly vehicles, prioritizing the safety of the riding public.

“Tagaan nila og justice ang kadtung ni comply kay silay nagpa-implement ani nga programa, unya yano-yanohon ra nila og ingun nga suspension. Tagaan nila og justice kadtung ni comply ani ug ni-embrace sa ani nga program. Dili lang kay basta-basta lang sila moingon nga suspension (They should give justice to those who complied because they are the ones implementing this program, and then they just casually issue a suspension. They should give justice to those who complied with and embraced this program. They shouldn’t just easily say suspension),” said Maghanoy.

The Senate bases the suspension on the estimated 17 percent of the total jeepneys and other PUVs that have not yet consolidated as of April 30, the latest deadline set by the Department of Transportation for the consolidation, according to Maghanoy.

“Ila man gud tan-aw karon kay kun naay 17 percent nga wala pa nituman sa modernization program pero if imo siyang tan-awon kana nga percentage gamay ra kaayo sa mga ni-comply (They see that there is 17 percent who have not yet complied with the modernization program, but if you look at it, that percentage is very small compared to those who have complied),” said Maghanoy.

PUVMP is a government program, but according to Maghanoy this is the “only government program that private stakeholders invest in,” and the group is spending millions to comply with the program.

Maghanoy explained that for a driver to operate a modern jeepney, a group or cooperative must be formed since the modern jeepney is more expensive compared to the traditional one. That is why each member will provide capital to set up cooperatives, “because it’s a cooperative, they will help with the expenses, fees, permits, and legalities.”

She said that a cooperative will spend around P30,000 for permits and around P750,00 for the capital asked by the Cooperative Development Authority, a government agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry.

Under the PUVMP, PUVs are required to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities.

According to a SunStar Cebu Jan. 6, 2024 report, an imported modern PUV costs P2 million to P3 million or more, depending on the model, size and brand.

“Duol milyon ang gasto kon mahimo og cooperative, unya lahi pa ang gasto sa modern jeepney (The cost is close to a million if a cooperative is formed, then the cost of a modern jeepney is another thing),” Maghanoy said.

Maghanoy said that they will hold a press conference to air their sentiments on Thursday, Aug. 1, and will stage a Unity Walk, a simultaneous rally nationwide, on Monday, Aug. 5, from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office.

For his part, Greg Perez, leader of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) in Cebu, welcomed the development, saying it is just right because the fight against the drivers and small operators in the country continues.

“We can see that our country is not ready for that program,” he said.

The Piston Cebu leader also said that the government should help those who have already bought and operated the MPUVs.

Meanwhile, only Sen. Risa Hontiveros did not sign Senate Resolution 1096, which seeks the temporary suspension of PUVMP, formerly known as the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by the affected drivers and operators.

The resolution also aims to ensure a more efficient and inclusive implementation of the program.

“While PTMP is integral to the traffic management solution, there is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation,” the resolution read.

“While the intent of the PTMP is laudable, continuing with the program without threshing out these concerns would go against the constitutional directive of promoting social justice in all phases of national development,” it added.

Hontiveros also expressed concern about the potential phaseout of the iconic Philippine jeepneys, which are seen to be replaced by modern jeepneys that are “merely mini-buses imported from other countries.”

They also cited the high number of unconsolidated PUVs, due to insufficient information to educate drivers, operators, and transport groups about the program, and the burden of financing modern PUVs, which greatly exceeds the financial capacity of drivers and operators. / with TPM