Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2013 winner dies at 34

MODEL and actor Randy See died in a car accident on Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2026.

Randy Morton See Cailles, his real name, was reportedly driving alone at the time of the accident.

“I want to inform everyone of the sad news. This morning, early in the morning, Randy was involved in a car accident in Manila and has already passed away,” his wife said in a Chinese-language Instagram post.

His family has yet to provide specific details about the accident, including where it happened.

Randy rose to prominence through Mr. and Miss Chinatown Philippines, winning the inaugural edition of the male pageant in 2013.

Like Kapuso star David Licauco, who also joined the male pageant, Randy used Mr. and Miss Chinatown Philippines as a stepping stone into show business.

Among his projects were the 2014 hit horror film “Feng Shui 2” and the 2015 comedy film “Beauty and the Bestie.”

He also worked as a host for home shopping network O Shopping.

Randy would have celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 22. / TRC S