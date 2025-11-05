Mr. M leaves GMA-7, to transfer to TV5

STAR builder Johnny Manahan, better known as Mr. M, has left GMA-7 and is reportedly transferring to TV5.

Reports said Mr. M’s contract as a consultant for GMA Artist Center has ended and will not be renewed.

Mr. M was one of the founders of Sparkle, GMA’s talent agency, which provides intensive training, acting workshops and personality development for Kapuso stars.

After several years, Mr. M has decided to leave GMA-7 and move to the Kapatid Network.

According to reports, Mr. M is set to sign a contract with MQuest Ventures on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

He is expected to join MQuest Ventures and MQuest Artists Agency for new collaborations and partnerships, including talent development. / HBL S