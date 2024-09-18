Mr. & Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024: Celebrating the beauty of pressfreedom

In a metropolis that thrives on the power of storytelling, Metro Cebu’s journalists don’t just report the stories — they become the story.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., the AXIS Bar at NUSTAR Hotel and Casino will transform into a runway for this year’s Mr. & Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024 competition.
This annual celebration showcases the men and women behind the headlines, highlighting their personality, poise and camaraderie. It’s more than just a contest of beauty and charm; it’s a statement of how the local media stands tall in defending the freedom of expression, even with the spotlight firmly on them.
Representing The Freeman are Iris Hazel Mascardo and Andrew Matthew Ortoño, while SunStar Cebu fields Claudine Flores and JP Seblos. The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas - Cebu Chapter sends Elikha Joy Janaban and Remart Pogoy; and MyTV Cebu rounds out the competition with Queenie Joligon and Arvin Buzon.
The event will be live-streamed courtesy of official partner MyTV Cebu.
Partners Cebu Pacific, NUSTAR and BIGSeed have made major contributions in making the event possible, alongside invaluable support from Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, ORO China Jewelry, Universal Robina, Colors and Peach Studio Salon, D’ Sash & Crown Maker Philippines, PR Works and Selrahco.
Witness an afternoon of fashion, flair and the unwavering spirit of Cebu’s media members.