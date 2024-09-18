Mr. & Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024: Celebrating the beauty of pressfreedom

In a metropolis that thrives on the power of storytelling, Metro Cebu’s journalists don’t just report the stories — they become the story.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., the AXIS Bar at NUSTAR Hotel and Casino will transform into a runway for this year’s Mr. & Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024 competition.

This annual celebration showcases the men and women behind the headlines, highlighting their personality, poise and camaraderie. It’s more than just a contest of beauty and charm; it’s a statement of how the local media stands tall in defending the freedom of expression, even with the spotlight firmly on them.