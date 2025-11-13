MREIT income jumps 29% on new office gains

MREIT Inc., the real estate investment trust of Megaworld, posted a 29 percent year-on-year rise in distributable income to P935 million in the third quarter of 2025, fueled by new office assets, higher occupancy, and sustained rental growth. Revenues climbed 42 percent to P1.43 billion.

For the first nine months, distributable income grew 27 percent to P2.8 billion, while revenues rose 33 percent to P4.13 billion. MREIT said it plans to boost its authorized capital to P8 billion to support new acquisitions, including 10 office properties totaling 198,500 square meters.

The company also declared a P0.250478 per share dividend, translating to a 7.3 percent yield. / KOC