MRSGI improves Mareng Ems Program

METRO Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) has introduced the Mareng Ems Program, an initiative aimed at enhancing collaborations and providing comprehensive support to businesses, especially within the dynamic Sari-sari Store and Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (horeca) sectors.

Manuel Alberto, president and chief operating officer, said the company’s goal is to provide its business partners in the sari-sari store and horeca sectors with tailored solutions that prioritize their unique needs.

The Mareng EMS Program, accessible through the free Metro Business Club membership, offers a range of benefits to empower businesses in these sectors.

As a certified business owner, one becomes a Mareng EMS member upon signing up for free.

New members receive a starter gift pack and a free P100 gift voucher upon purchasing at least P10,000 worth of Metro groceries.