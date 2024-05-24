Msgr. Rudy Villanueva dead at 83

RENATO E. MADRID was one of the pen names of Cebuano writer Msgr. Rodolfo “Rudy” Villanueva.

Villanueva made significant contributions to both secular and religious literature, writing plays in both English and Cebuano. Besides writing, he was a trained composer and conductor. He published five books of Cebuano music and recorded his compositions, demonstrating his dedication to Cebuano culture.

He died on Thursday night, May 23, 2024. He was 83.

Villanueva’s academic background was equally impressive. He studied Philosophy and Theology at the San Carlos Seminary in Cebu, literature at the University of Santo Tomas and Music Composition at the Mankato State University in Minnesota.

In his younger years, Villanueva was on the staff of the San Carlos Seminary in Cebu and taught at the St. Joseph Seminary and Silliman University Music School in Dumaguete, which highlighted his commitment to education and mentorship in both religious and artistic fields.

His literary talent was showcased in his collection Southern Harvest, which includes award-winning stories originally published in the Philippines Free Press and Asian Leader.

Villanueva, under the pen name Renato E. Madrid, continued to make significant contributions to Philippine literature and music, leaving a lasting legacy as an educator, writer and composer.

In 2022, the Cebu City Government awarded Villanueva the Order of Rajah Humabon Award for his outstanding achievement in the arts, music and literature.

In addition to his renowned liturgical works, which include choral compositions, masses and musical dramas, Villanueva also published Southern Harvest, Devil Wings (1997), and Mass for the Death of an Enemy (2000).

Some of his notable songs are “Sugbuanon nga Simbahan,” “Umari ka,” “Espiritu Santo,” “Way Sukod,” and “Cebu, Cebu.” / AML