MSME sales jumped over 200% in 2025

ONLINE selling platform TikTok Shop said sales by Philippine sellers on its platform rose by more than 200 percent in 2025, as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and content creators increasingly adopted live selling and digital commerce tools to reach consumers nationwide.

In a statement, the company said the growth was driven by wider use of livestream commerce, partnerships with online creators and expanded training programmes aimed at helping local merchants scale operations and improve digital capabilities.

“TikTok Shop is more than a marketplace; it is a partner for Filipino entrepreneurs,” said Yves Gonzalez, head of public policy for the Philippines at TikTok Shop, citing collaboration with government agencies and industry groups to support responsible growth.

Creator-led selling played a key role, with top livestream hosts driving strong sales during major campaigns, including in beauty, personal care and consumer electronics, the platform said.

Local brands also reported rapid expansion. Dood, a homegrown innerwear label founded in 2021, said it grew from a small startup into a warehouse-based operation by using livestream selling and creator collaborations to directly engage customers.

TikTok Shop said its “#SarilingAtin” campaign, which promotes locally made products, lifted sales of Philippine goods by more than 230 percent, while impressions more than doubled from a year earlier.

More than 25,000 entrepreneurs joined TikTok Shop’s training initiatives in 2025, including roadshows and workshops run with the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and private sector partners such as PLDT and logistics firms, the company said.

The platform has also expanded programs targeting women, persons with disabilities and sari-sari store owners, as part of efforts to widen access to digital entrepreneurship.

“Digital commerce is transforming how Filipino MSMEs grow,” said Joey Concepcion, founder of Go Negosyo, which partners with TikTok Shop on small business training.

TikTok Shop said it would continue investing in education, creator partnerships and platform safeguards to support sustainable growth among local sellers. / KOC