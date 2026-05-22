MSMEs alarmed by Visayas grid woes

Summary:

The NGCP placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert on Friday, May 22, 2026, for the fifth consecutive day as critical generation deficits left 885.3 megawatts offline.

In response to supply margins and global fuel volatility, Visayan Electric announced a rate increase of ₱0.31 per kWh, raising May 2026 residential electricity rates to ₱12.88 per kWh.

Local business leaders reported that MSMEs are struggling to survive without local government subsidies, forcing small businesses to absorb emergency generator fuel costs or shorten operating hours.

PROLONGED power grid instability in the Visayas is forcing small businesses to shoulder severe operational and financial burdens.

On Friday, May 22, 2026, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert for the fifth consecutive day and the sixth time this month, signaling thin energy reserves. This ongoing power crisis has left micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) highly vulnerable to disruptions while also pushing retail power rates up. The local utility provider Visayan Electric Company Inc. announced a rate increase of P0.31 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing May 2026 residential electricity rates to P12.88 per kWh due to tight regional supply and rising global fuel costs triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

How will small enterprises and ordinary consumers navigate this compounding energy crisis as power rates climb alongside grid instability?

Grid instability triggers yellow alerts

The NGCP issued the yellow alert after determining that the operating margin was insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirements. Available grid capacity stood at 2,653 megawatts (MW) against a forecasted peak demand of 2,485 MW, resulting in critical operating windows from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Severe generation deficits have compromised grid reliability, with 14 power plants on forced outages since May 2026 and another offline since March 2026. Long-standing supply deficits persist from previous years, leaving three plants unavailable since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one since 2021. Furthermore, 12 plants are running at reduced capacities, taking a total of 885.3 megawatts completely offline.

A primary driver of the yellow alert is the continued shutdown of major coal-fired plants in the Visayas, such as Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) Units 1 and 2 and Panay Energy Development Corp. Unit 3. Technical issues discovered during a planned maintenance outage have kept both TVI units offline.

“Additional technical findings in both units’ steam turbines necessitated more extensive inspection and repairs to ensure the units can safely reconnect to the grid,” TVI said.

Utility rate adjustments

The upward adjustment in utility rates shows the direct impact of these grid pressures on households and businesses. Visayan Electric attributed the rate increase to rising generation rates, which were heavily influenced by volatile global fuel markets and the tight supply margins across the Visayas.

“Our priority has always been to protect our customers from sudden and significant increases, even as we face these external market volatilities and grid stability challenges,” said Mark Anthony B. Kindica, Visayan Electric’s president and general manager. “While fuel prices and inflation remain beyond our control, we continue optimizing our supply portfolio and operations to help cushion customers from sharper increases.”

In response to the emergency, the utility has coordinated with power generators and the Department of Energy to protect the local supply. Visayan Electric has deployed strategic measures, including its Interruptible Load Program, to secure service reliability and prioritize Cebu’s power needs. It also urged consumers to practice energy efficiency during peak hours to manage monthly utility expenses.

Small businesses shoulder emergency generation costs

Frequent power interruptions break down daily productivity, disrupt internet connectivity, spoil food and interrupt customer service. Local business leaders report that small enterprises are struggling to survive because they lack the expensive backup infrastructure available to larger corporations. Rey Calooy, chairman emeritus of the Filipino-Cebuano Business Club Inc., said local governments do not offer direct financial aid for emergency power generation.

“As far as I know, there is no such ayuda (aid) or direct support yet from local government units for MSMEs regarding generator fuel costs,” Calooy said. “Most small and medium businesses are still carrying the burden on their own. Sariling sikap (They are still self-reliant).”

To cope with the grid instability, many businesses rely on fuel-guzzling generators, which dramatically raises operating expenses. Other small businesses are forced to shorten their hours, adjust employee shifts, or temporarily stop operations during power outages. While some local firms have explored switching to solar power through cooperative group purchasing, high upfront investment costs have blocked widespread adoption.

“Our appeal is for immediate and long-term solutions to recurring power instability because MSMEs are among the most affected sectors. Reliable electricity is essential for jobs, productivity and economic stability,” Calooy said.

Leaders urge long-term solutions

Rather than temporary fuel subsidies, business organizations are pushing for fundamental policy reforms. Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that while public transport operators receive fuel assistance, general businesses are left out. Gothong-Tan argued that suspending the excise tax and value-added tax on fuel and power would offer more substantial relief.

“What is more beneficial to the private sector is the effectiveness of the suspension of excise tax and VAT (value-added tax),” she said.

Gothong-Tan also said that resolving the recurring crisis requires better coordination among the NGCP, the Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Energy (DOE) to execute the Transmission Development Plan. Some larger corporations have managed to bypass grid instability by purchasing renewable power through the Green Energy Option Program of the DOE or taking advantage of open access retail options, but smaller players cannot access these programs easily.

“We are really lobbying for long-term planning through the synergized efforts of NGCP, Energy Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy. This requires the continuous implementation of the Transmission Development Plan,” Gothong-Tan said.

The chronic energy deficit has prompted infrastructure developers to call for balanced capital investments. Executives from Cebu-based infrastructure firm Vivant Corp. said power generation, transmission and stability systems have failed to match the rapid economic growth of the region.

Vivant Corp. is evaluating investments in battery energy storage systems alongside conventional plants, pursuing up to P67 billion in infrastructure projects through 2030, with approximately 80 percent of its planned power capital expenditures allocated to renewable projects.

“For these yellow and red alerts, it’s really a sign that we need more investments in the whole energy value chain. Everything from generation facilities to strengthening transmission facilities all the way to investing in grid stability facilities,” Arlo Sarmiento, chief executive officer of Vivant Corp., said. “We’re not fully looking at all variable renewable energies. We’re looking at conventional energies as well to help stabilize the grid.”

Ongoing power instability means the public must prepare for both brownouts and higher bills. With Visayan Electric raising rates, households are urged to limit electricity use during peak afternoon and evening hours. Further delays in grid upgrades will likely lead to more interruptions, higher prices for goods and potential job losses as small businesses struggle with rising costs. / KOC