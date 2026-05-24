MSMES get more support via loans, podcast

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is expanding support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including facilitating a P7 billion ($125 million) loan program and launching a weekly podcast to address ease-of-doing-business concerns raised by entrepreneurs nationwide.

Speaking during the general membership meeting of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the opening of the Cebu Business Month on Friday, May 22, 2026, PCCI president Ferdinand “Perry” Ferrer said the group was intensifying efforts to help MSMEs expand and remain resilient amid global economic uncertainties.

Ferrer said the business group, through Melanie Ng, PCCI area vice president for Visayas and director for MSMEs, helped secure the financing package in partnership with SB Corp. The fund includes P2 billion for women-led enterprises, P3 billion for export development and P2 billion for overseas Filipino workers returning from the Middle East.

“We’ve been looking for programs on how to help MSMEs,” Ferrer said, adding that the financing package forms part of PCCI’s broader efforts to ensure small businesses can continue operations and grow despite economic challenges.

Weekly business podcast

Ferrer also announced plans for a weekly podcast dubbed “I-Arta Mo!,” in coordination with Trade Secretary Cristina Roque to tackle issues affecting businesses across the country, particularly concerns on ease of doing business raised during the recent Visayas Area Business Conference.

The program will allow area vice presidents and business groups to raise operational challenges and policy concerns directly with government agencies and industry stakeholders, he said.

Cebu as southern tech hub

Ferrer described Cebu as the “Southern Technology Hub of the Philippines,” citing the province’s expanding electronics manufacturing, business process outsourcing, tourism and real estate sectors.

“Cebu does not merely participate in the Philippine economy — Cebu leads it,” he said.

He said Cebu’s electronics and technology manufacturing industry, anchored in the Mactan Economic Zone, continues to produce semiconductors, precision components and high-value electronics for global markets.

Ferrer also pointed to growing foreign investments, increased airport traffic and the strength of Cebu’s tourism sector, led by globally recognized attractions and festivals such as Sinulog Festival.

At the same time, Ferrer warned that businesses face mounting global risks, including disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, rising freight costs and volatile energy prices.

He said Cebu’s response should include diversifying supply chains across Southeast Asia, strengthening MSME financial buffers and expanding domestic and regional markets.

AI preparedness

Ferrer also urged businesses to prepare for the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly in the Information Technology and Business Process Management sector, where automation is reshaping customer service, data processing and content creation.

“AI will not replace Cebuanos. But Cebuanos who use AI will replace those who do not,” he said.

He called for stronger AI skills development programs in partnership with universities and government agencies such as Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Ferrer also encouraged businesses to “connect, invest and advocate,” urging companies to build partnerships, expand investments in Cebu and work with the government to improve the ease of doing business and infrastructure development.

“This is Cebu’s moment,” Ferrer said. “The world is watching Cebu.” / KOC