MSMEs urged to prepare for disasters

TALISAY City’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were urged to strengthen disaster preparedness and business continuity plans as the threat of a “very strong” El Niño and severe weather looms.

The call was made during the third and final day of the 2nd City of Talisay Business Summit and Trade Expo 2026, where industry leaders stressed that protecting businesses from typhoons and flooding is as important as expanding operations.

Tin Kwan, owner of 88 Garden Cafe, shared how she prepared her business against storms and power interruptions.

Located about 600 meters from a river, her cafe is vulnerable to flooding. Kwan said she reviewed her insurance coverage, installed sandbag defenses ahead of recent typhoons and secured backup diesel for its generator to protect perishable inventory during power outages.

She also prioritized employee welfare by providing groceries and drinking water and establishing emergency communication and shelter plans.

During typhoon Tino in 2025, her establishment also opened its outdoor area to neighbors seeking refuge.

“Disaster preparedness must account for the welfare of our employees and the community, not just property and inventory,” Kwan said.

Bobby Adan, owner of the three-branch Prutasan ni Adan, likewise stressed the importance of backup power and adequate storage facilities. He advised entrepreneurs to tailor their preparations to their businesses’ specific needs.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu Province Director Marivic Aguilar said sound business continuity planning is essential to achieving sustainable growth.

She said the DTI, in partnership with the University of San Carlos, recently piloted a business continuity planning program for four MSMEs, including two in Talisay City.

The initiative provides workshops and academic coaching to help businesses integrate disaster preparedness into their policies and operations.

Aguilar also cited regulatory compliance, preparation for unforeseen events and continuous learning as key elements of long-term business success.

On business expansion, Adan and Kwan advised entrepreneurs to carefully assess market demand and financial capacity before opening new branches.

Adan stressed the importance of brand consistency and team readiness, while Kwan encouraged aspiring female entrepreneurs to overcome their hesitation and assess market opportunities.

Kwan’s cafe has expanded to three locations since opening in 2024, driven by demand for integrated dining and meeting spaces. / PR