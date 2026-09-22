MSMEs urged to tap global food trends

FILIPINO exporters and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are well-positioned to capture a substantial global market share by aligning with rapidly growing consumer trends that leverage Philippine agricultural strengths.

Angie Brosas, chief trade-industry development specialist at the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), identified five key global consumer trends driving these opportunities as global food and beverage innovation accelerates.

Citing Mintel Global New Products Database, Brosas said global buyers are prioritizing sustainability and health and wellness, with nearly a quarter of new products claiming eco-friendly packaging.

“Authentic sustainability stories — (such as) organic coconut farming, community-sourced ingredients and fair-trade partnerships — unlock premium shelf space in Europe and North America, (where) certifications like Organic, Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance are often the (required) ticket in,” she said during a financing forum organized by the Export Development Council-Networking Committee on Financing.

Brosas, who also serves as the division chief of the Knowledge Processing Division within the EMB, said that moving far beyond traditional “free-from” claims, the health and wellness market is now driven by an escalating demand for protein, reduced sugar, gut health and functional energy.

This shift perfectly positions Philippine staples like low-glycemic index coconut sugar, vitamin C-rich kalamansi, moringa, turmeric and fermented foods to capture the global demand for natural functionality, she added.

Brosas said convenience and premiumization are also reshaping consumer habits, driven by a 59-percent rise in ease-of-use claims since 2017 and a 7.2-percent share of premium claims in global launches, respectively.

To capture the convenience market, she said MSMEs must focus on introducing single-serve dried fruit snacks, instant meal kits featuring authentic Filipino flavors and grab-to-go packs tailored in export-ready formats.

Brosas said there is immense value in targeting the higher end of the market, as single-origin cacao, specialty coffee, coconut vinegar and other premium artisanal products can successfully “command higher pricing structures across developed markets.”

Brosas underscored the rise of digital and social media marketing -- now utilized by 17.2 percent of global launches.

“That lowers the barriers for small exporters who can sell through market places (and) online platforms,” she said. “Digital-first distribution helps MSMEs reach buyers without traditional retail gatekeepers.”

To capitalize on these shifts, Brosas highlighted specific high-growth sectors and categories with export potential.

She said coconut-based products remain a primary competitive advantage for the country, while dried fruit and vegetable snacks represent a high-growth category and snacks infused with distinct tropical flavors face a growing global demand.

“Domestic innovation capacity is (also) rising in categories with strong global demand (snacks, clean-label, halal). MSMEs that can invest in quality, certification, packaging and export readiness are positioned to convert market opportunity into actual trade,” she added.

Brosas said these consumer demand shifts are influencing trade and market expansion, driven by an increased preference for “clean label” products that emphasize positive naturalness.

She said the plant-based and vegan sector remains a massive and mature market, while gut health and functional foods represent the next wave of high-growth export opportunities. / PHILEXPORT