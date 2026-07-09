Mt. Kanlaon ashfall reaches Cebu, prompts class suspension

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival on Thursday, July 9, 2026, ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools until further notice following the volcanic ashfall caused by the recent eruption of Kanlaon Volcano.

In a public advisory issued at 10:08 a.m., Archival said the suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure to protect the health, safety, and welfare of pupils and students as volcanic ash affected parts of Cebu City.

He said the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) is closely coordinating with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and other concerned agencies to continuously monitor the situation and issue appropriate advisories.

Archival urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, advising residents to rely only on official advisories from Phivolcs, Pagasa, and the Cebu City Government.

He also encouraged residents to wear face masks when outdoors, especially children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory illnesses, to minimize exposure to volcanic ash.

Archival further advised the public to stay indoors as much as possible if ashfall becomes heavier and to report any emergency concerns to their respective barangay officials or the CCDRRMO.

He said the Cebu City Government remains on heightened alert and is committed to safeguarding the health and welfare of Cebuanos as it continues to monitor the effects of the Kanlaon eruption.

Further updates will be issued as the situation develops. (CAV)