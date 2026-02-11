MTRCB chair agrees 2025 a ‘bad year’ for local movies

MOVIE and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto agreed with Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman Jose Javier Reyes’ observation that 2025 was a “bad year” for the Philippine movie industry.

“Sad to say that, you know, it is a fact,” Sotto said during a courtesy call with the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors on Feb. 4, 2026.

“I think it’s important for us to accept the fact that there is a problem. Because we cannot address the problem, we cannot solve the problem if we won’t be admitting it to ourselves. So number one, yes, there is a problem. And it’s not just in the Philippines. All movie and television industries are facing this issue,” she explained.

Sotto cited the strong competition from online streaming platforms as one major factor affecting local producers, along with the rising cost of cinema tickets.

She added that while steps have already been taken to address the issue, the final decision on ticket pricing still rests with cinema operators.

Meanwhile, no official box office results have been released for the recent Metro Manila Film Festival, which some observers speculate may be due to lower-than-expected earnings. / TRC S