MU PH Cebu skips local pageant, names emerge online

Cebuano beauty pageant fans have been abuzz after Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Cebu announced it will not hold a local pageant this year.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, the organization said it opted to redirect its time, resources and collective efforts toward relief operations and medical missions for Cebuanos affected by recent calamities.

The move mirrors a broader shift across the province, where several Christmas and year-end events organized by local government units and private groups were either canceled or scaled back in response to challenges faced in recent months. MUPH Cebu said the decision reflects a belief that certain moments call for pause, purpose and service.

Despite the absence of a local competition, Cebu will still have representation at the national Miss Universe Philippines stage.

Instead of selecting a winner through a pageant, MUPH Cebu confirmed that its representative will be appointed.

“While there will be no local pageant this year, Cebu will continue to be represented on the national stage by a woman chosen for her strength, compassion and sincere commitment to service,” the organization said.

Following the announcement, online discussions quickly turned to speculation, with fans naming possible candidates and revisiting familiar faces. As of writing, no official appointment has been announced.

Here are some of the names frequently mentioned online:

Nicole Borromeo

Borromeo represented the Philippines at Miss International 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, where she finished as third runner-up. She won the Binibining Pilipinas International title in 2022 at age 21. Now 25, she has since ventured into music, releasing her debut single “Cherry” in November 2025.

Steffi Aberasturi

A familiar name in Cebu pageantry, Aberasturi finished second runner-up at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 after her now-iconic runway walk at the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway. Her titles include Sinulog Festival Queen 2011, Miss Mandaue 2013 and Binibining Cebu 2018. In 2022, she announced her decision to step away from pageantry.

Apriel Smith

A Cebuana tourism management graduate, Smith has an athletic background in basketball and volleyball. She represented Cebu at Binibining Pilipinas 2016, won the inaugural Binibining Cebu title in 2017 and placed in the Top 16 of Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Chantal Schmidt

Schmidt placed first runner-up at Miss Eco International 2024, where she also won Best in Evening Gown and Best National Costume. She previously finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

Nica Nabua

Nabua was named Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Charity 2024. The Minglanilla native was also crowned Miss Summit International in 2022.

As Cebu awaits an official announcement, the conversation continues online. Even without a coronation night, pageantry remains deeply rooted in the province — proof that interest and support endure beyond the stage.