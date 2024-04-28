'Muddy water' irks some residents

SOME residents in Barangay Vito in the town of Balamban, Cebu, are forced to buy and use purified water for taking a bath and washing dishes after the water they receive from Balamban Water District developed a discoloration, leading them to suspect contamination.

Sitio Subida, Vito resident Bob McQuaid, an American national, sent photos to SunStar Cebu of the water coming from their faucets, showing a brownish color that resembles mud.

McQuaid, in an interview with SunStar Cebu through Messenger on Sunday, April 28, 2024, said the “muddy” water distributed from the water district has been an ongoing issue for two months.

He said this started before Balamban Water District announced a necessary repair two months ago. He did not specify the date of the announcement.

McQuaid said sometimes the water supplied by the water district is clear; however, the muddy water flow happens three to four days a week.

He said his family decided not to use the water for taking a bath, laundry, cooking and washing dishes to avoid any health risks.

“I’m worried that maybe it’s contaminated with E.coli or salmonella now,” said McQuaid.

He said they only use it to water their plants and wait until the water becomes clear.

Complaints

McQuaid said he has reached out and sent complaints to Balamban Water District several times on behalf of his neighbors.

He said the only response he’d receive was that the water district would deploy a plumber to fix it, but the water remained the same a day or two after.

He also said their water bill has increased by more than P200 now compared to when the water supplied to them was clear and clean.

“It’s much more (now) because they say to run the water to see if it gets clear to use. It’s only good for watering plants,” said McQuaid.

Advisory

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Balamban Water District through Messenger for a statement but the water district has yet to respond as of press time.

A quick check on their Facebook page shows that the water district has been posting advisories since March about water interruptions due to declining water levels.

As to the main reason for the “muddy” water supply, SunStar Cebu is still waiting for Balamban Water District’s response.

On March 8, the Balamban Water District posted that it had to reduce the flow to one of its lines after observing that air was being mixed into the pump due to decreasing water level in their well.

On March 20, the water district also announced about temporarily shutting down the Vito pumping station due to a broken portion of its main distribution line.

Barangay Vito is a rural and partly upland barangay in Balamban. It is four kilometers from the municipal hall, according to the town’s website.

According to the Balamban Water District’s website, the water distribution system draws water supply from deep wells and springs treated with chlorine.

The water district has P170 for its minimum charge, with its per cubic meter rates ranging from P19.15 to P29.20, according to its website. / JJL