Mugna and the creative brilliance of Furne Amato

Showcasing Filipino heritage

Amato’s fashion show was a tribute to the Philippines’ cultural diversity, divided into three segments representing the country’s major regions: Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. Each segment was meticulously conceptualized to showcase the unique fashion styles and materials indigenous to these regions, featuring 20 models from esteemed Cebu modeling agencies and Manila-based Empire/Mercator Talent Agency.

“Kabuntagon: The Pastel Dreams of the Visayas” opened the show with models draped in pastel-hued jackets crafted from hablon and delicate crochet dresses. This segment’s highlight was the ethereal closing walk by Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, whose presence set the tone for the evening.

Next, “Kilum-Kilum: The Earthy Elegance of Luzon” took the stage, featuring fabrics of piña and piña jusi, adorned with intricate Luzon embroidery and pearls. Kirsten Dawn Delerio, Miss Fitness Supermodel World 2024, brought this segment to a stunning close, her walk embodying the elegance and grace of Luzon.

The finale, “Kagabhion: The Vibrant Mystique of Mindanao,” was a vibrant spectacle of colors, showcasing the signature hues of the T’boli, the indigenous people of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. Models clad in black and red delivered a powerful performance, culminating in an unforgettable finale by Christi Mcgarry, Miss Universe Philippines — Taguig 2024.

Global stage for Filipino tradition, artistry

The runway also featured notable models such as Global Asian Model Philippines 2019 Daina Nelson, Miss Universe Cebu 2024 Kris Tiffany Janson, Miss Cebu 2022 Gabbi Carballo, Queen Universe 2011 Bee Urgello, Miss International Queen 2016 Stacy Biano and Mr. Pilipinas Global 2023 John Tanting.

“MUGNA” was more than a fashion show; it was a statement of Filipino pride and a testament to the country’s vibrant cultural heritage. It provided a global stage for Filipino artisans to present their traditions to the world, reinforcing the Philippines’ position in the international fashion scene.

As Cebu welcomed delegates from 43 UNTO member countries, led by UNTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, the event underscored the significance of cultural exchange and tourism. It highlighted the Philippines as a hub of creativity and tradition, poised to make significant strides on the global stage.