Multicab catches fire in Argao, Cebu

A MULTICAB was destroyed by a fire in Barangay Jomgao, Argao, Cebu around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Fire Officer 3 Michael Angelo Rodriguez, fire investigator of Argao Fire Station, said that Hazel Fameron, 21, was driving the multicab when they heard an explosion followed by smoke coming out of the vehicle, then the blaze.

Rodriguez said Fameron immediately pulled over, activated the warning lights, and called for assistance.

Rodriguez said they responded to the call right away, and extinguished the fire in a matter of minutes.

Fameron was with her cousin and a child during the incident.

Firemen placed the damage at P70,000. (DVG, TPT)