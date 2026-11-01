Multicab crosses lane, kills motorcycle driver in Liloan

A MAN was killed and his passenger was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a multicab that had crossed into its lane in Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town in northern Cebu at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2027.

The driver, identified as John Rey Arevalo, was a resident in Sitio Milagrosa, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan. His passenger, Rotten Benedict Berdon, 22, survived with injuries.

Investigators from the Liloan Municipal Police Station said the multicab was heading south, driven by Wendel Cabataña Romo, 38, of Bogo City.

Wrong lane

Romo crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the motorcycle, police said. Both riders were thrown off by the impact.

Arevalo sustained severe head and body injuries and died at the scene.

Romo is in the custody of the Liloan Municipal Police Station.

Police are preparing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injuries against him. / AYB