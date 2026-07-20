Municipality shifts to 4-day workweek

THE Dumanjug Municipal Government has begun implementing a four-day workweek.

The local government announced the measure to reduce electricity consumption in line with Memorandum Circular 114 issued by the Office of the President.

Under the new schedule, government offices will operate from Monday to Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A no-lunch-break policy will also be observed to ensure uninterrupted public service during office hours.

This arrangement means there will be no work on Fridays, except for offices providing essential and frontline services, such as medical, emergency, disaster response and other critical operations.

The local government clarified that department heads may still require employees to work the regular five-day schedule if necessary to maintain public services.

The four-day workweek was introduced to help government offices conserve energy and respond to rising fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East. / ANV