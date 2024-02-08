Murder case filed vs owner of SUV in hit-and-run incident

A MURDER case was filed Thursday, February 8, 2024, against the owner of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly involved in the hit-and-run incident that killed 23-year-old basketball player Jeslar Larumbe.

Larumbe died on Sunday, February 4, after he was struck by the SUV, later identified as a Mazda CX-7, on Queens Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The owner of the car, whom the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has asked not to be named yet, earlier denied involvement in the incident.

The vehicle was found abandoned and parked along A. Laura St. in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on February 6, two days after the hit-and-run incident.

The CCPO said Thursday, February 8, that the murder case was filed Thursday afternoon and they used the statements of the witnesses and the CCTV footage that showed the SUV intentionally hit Larumbe. (AYB/LMY)

***

This is a developing story. Stand by for updates.