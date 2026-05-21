‘Muro-ami’: Digitally remastered acclaimed film hits cinemas this June

The critically acclaimed film “Muro-ami” is returning to Philippine cinemas this June 2026, in a digitally remastered format. Starring Cesar Montano and directed by the late National Artist for Film and Broadcast Marilou Diaz-Abaya, the award-winning masterpiece is set for a nationwide big-screen re-release.

An initial lineup of 35 movie theaters across the country will screen the restored film beginning June 3.

Originally produced by GMA Pictures, “Muro-ami” served as the studio’s official entry to the 1999 Metro Manila Film Festival. The film dominated the awards night, taking home 13 accolades, including the coveted Best Picture award. / BKA S