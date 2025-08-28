Museo Sugbo reopens

AFTER being closed for nearly two years, Museo Sugbo, which showcases the history of Cebu Province, will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 29, 2025.

In an interview on August 11, heritage consultant Jose Eleazar Bersales confirmed the reopening.

Bersales also serves as a member of the advisory board of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The official reopening ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 28, at 5 p.m., with Governor Pamela Baricuatro unveiling a marker that recognizes Museo Sugbo as an Important Cultural Property, a designation granted by the National Museum of the Philippines two years ago.

Fees

The museum will be open to the public from Monday to Friday.

A minimal fee will be charged to help cover operational costs.

"The province does not have that much resources and it's quite expensive to maintain a museum, that is why we have to charge," Bersales said.

General admission will be P50, while students will be charged P25.

Bersales said that while the National Museum offers free admission, it operates with a national budget from the General Appropriations Act.

The province's resources are more limited, which necessitates charging an entrance fee.

Rehabilitation

The reopening marks a preparation phase for future improvements.

Sections of the museum remain closed for rehabilitation, as they were damaged during the 2013 earthquake.

The repairs will be funded in the next fiscal year's budget.

The museum is currently undergoing a Conservation Management Plan (CMP), a legal requirement for government buildings over 50 years old before any repairs or rehabilitation can begin.

Bersales said the museum is now "safe," though the public will be restricted from certain areas.

He estimated the cost of the full rehabilitation to be between P5 million and P10 million.

“We'll work with a small budget because this can be done slowly," Bersales said.

Collection

Bersales added that Museo Sugbo’s collection is unique because it focuses on the history of the province.

"If you really want to know the history of the province up to World War II, there is no other place except Museo Sugbo," he said.

He noted that the National Museum's collection complements Museo Sugbo but does not replace its specific focus on Cebu's provincial history. (CDF)