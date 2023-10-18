Museum soon to rise in Danao City

THE groundbreaking ceremony for Danao City's first ever museum was held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, marking the beginning of the civil works for the facility that will house the city's collection of historical, artistic, and cultural artifacts.

The museum, which will be called "Museo de Danao," will be a two-story structure with an 800 square meter (sqm) floor area that will be situated in Barangay Poblacion, where the Spanish Municipal Site, the Danao Provincial High School, and later the Danao City Police Station, which was destroyed by fire in January 2015, once stood.

The museum will house artifacts, relics, heirlooms, and other items that highlight the city's rich cultural heritage, according to the city government.

It will also house the Danao City Tourism Office.

The museum has also enough room for extra cultural and creative workshop activities like painting and pottery making, and it can also serve as a public library.

The groundbreaking for Phase 1 of the project was presided over by Mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon "Nito" Durano.

Mayor Mix underlined in his speech the usefulness of a museum in teaching young people about the necessity of knowing the past and how it affected the present, which will be utilized to shape the future.

The museum has an initial budget of P20 million for the three phases of the construction, P7 million of which will go to phase 1.