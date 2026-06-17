Music crawl in Cebu? Your guide to Fête de la Musique 2026

This June is officially the month of music for Cebu, and the local scene is gearing up for one of its grandest sonic takeovers yet. Fête de la Musique 2026 is returning to the Queen City of the South with a massive, four-day citywide experience that aims to connect local audiences with an eclectic mix of sounds. Co-presented by Alliance Française de Cebu and Melt Records, this year’s highly anticipated edition expands far beyond the traditional stage, transforming everything from sophisticated hotel lobbies and bustling malls to beloved neighborhood nightlife hubs into spaces for cultural dialogue and artistic celebration.

A grand harmony of culture and classical notes

The musical journey kicks off on June 18 at 7 p.m. in the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel lobby with French Notes & Cebuano Voices. This elegant curtain-raiser features a beautiful dialogue between Western classical traditions and Cebuano musical heritage, spotlighting acclaimed French pianist Maxime Zecchini alongside Cebu’s own Sforzando Ensemble and the Huni Habagat Choir of USPF.

Dr. Vivina Chiu, president of the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, emphasizes the profound, grounding nature of the showcase, noting that music is truly the soul of our body and offers a distinct peace of mind amid the daily problems the country faces. By breaking down barriers and opening up the festival to a wide array of genres, the event becomes a catalyst for local creative growth.

‘‘The involvement of Cebu, not only classical, but all forms of arts, we just need to give you the opportunity to be presented,’’ Dr. Chiu said, adding that giving continuous exposure to these performers will ultimately help both the community and the arts thrive across the city.

‘‘Fête de la Musique is a celebration of local talents around the world and of the rich diversity of artistic expression that brings communities together through music,” said Alliance Française de Cebu executive director Nicolas Facino. “The Alliance Française de Cebu is proud to organize the 32nd edition of Fête de la Musique in the Philippines and to open this nationwide celebration with an exceptional concert on June 18, dedicated to the cultural dialogue and enduring friendship between France and the Philippines.’’

Spotlighting homegrown hits on the main stage

On June 20 and 21, the party moves to the Ayala Malls Central Bloc for the highly anticipated Main Stage Weekend. This weekend bash features a stellar mix of the city’s most exciting musical acts, including singer-songwriter and social media sensation Zeke Abella, fast-rising indie rock outfit The Sundown and beach-pop favorites Sansette.

Festival director Dexter Sy, cofounder of Cebu-based independent label Melt Records, curated the weekend’s vibrant lineup. “Fête de la Musique in Cebu is one of the local music community’s most anticipated events of each year,” Sy said. “It is an honor to have been a part of growing it to the scale it is now celebrated on this year.”

Citywide pub crawl through diverse sonic landscapes

For those looking to explore the deeper corners of Cebu’s diverse sonic landscape, the celebration also features over sixty performers scattered across nine distinct Cebu Pocket Stages in nightlife hotspots across the metro.

Music lovers can curate their own discovery-driven pub crawl, drifting between smooth indie sets at BAIHAUS, deep electronic grooves at The Distillery and Draft Punk, hip-hop at From Here and high-energy rock and reggae vibes at Azul, Social Park Avenue, Cebu Making Space, Handuraw Mandaue and Elinor Cafe.

Celebrating identity, inclusivity

The celebration wraps up on a beautiful note of total inclusivity with “ATUAng Pride 2026” on June 27. Hosted at the courtyard of Atua Midtown — the city’s newest cultural landmark — this special event will feature stunning drag performances, proving that Fête is all about celebrating the creative communities that shape our identity.

True to global tradition, all events throughout the festival are completely free and open to the public.