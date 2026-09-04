Music legends in Hollywood who have hearing problems

BTS MEMBER “V,” 30

On August 12, 2026, BTS member V revealed that he is deaf in his right ear.

“If the hearing in my left ear is at 100%, it’s only about 30 in my right,” he said during his YouTube live broadcast.

He did not disclose the medical cause, but the K-pop singer said the condition worsened during his military training. He does not use hearing aids but does use in-ear monitors. / TRC S