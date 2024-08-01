Musical performances light up ‘A Little Night of Music’

ON July 21, 2024, the chapel of Don Bosco Technical College Cebu became the setting for a successful musical event titled “A Little Night of Music.” The evening was marked by performances from Cebu’s Classic Youth Orchestra (CYO) and the Classic Orchestra Young Ensemble (COYE), featuring soloists Glechyl Dawn Bernabe on flute and Yle Joven Shane on double bass. Special performances were also given by the groups Huni Mandawe and the newly formed Huni Bosco.

The event aimed to support Don Bosco Technical College’s scholarship program and contribute to the ongoing construction of the institution’s SCITECH building.

The program opened with CYO, led by music director and founder Professor Rey Abellana, setting a heartfelt tone with its rendition of “He is Exalted.” This was followed by a performance of Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” an elegant and lively serenade. The orchestra also showcased Mozart’s “Andante in C” and Keyper’s “Romance et Rondo,” featuring solo performances by Glechyl Dawn Bernabe on flute and Yle Joven Shane on double bass.

COYE took the stage in the second part of the program, captivating the audience with pieces such as “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” and “Doraemon,” under the baton of Jaque Mabalcon.

For the third part of the program, the orchestra joined forces with choral groups Huni Mandawe and Huni Bosco, led by conductor Niño James Bañares, to perform “Sing a Joyful Song” and “Lift Up Your Voice.” The evening concluded with a festive performance of “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas,” leaving the audience with a sense of celebration.

In related news, the Christ Our Mighty Savior (CoMS) Chamber, a sister orchestra to the CYO, recently participated in "A Symphony of Praise," a worship event featuring the choir Asherayah, led by Lorraine Joy Adap-Trazo, and soloists Richel Palma and Riena Joy Mahinay. The CoMS Chamber performed pieces such as "Amazing Grace," "In Christ Alone," and "He is Exalted," under the direction of Professor Rey Abellana. The ensemble continued with spiritual selections including "Carry the Light," "Angels Visit When We Sing," and "I Sing the Mighty Power of God," reinforcing the evening's theme of praise and worship.