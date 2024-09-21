Musical throwback spices up Cebu gigs

CEBU will be transported back in time with two nostalgic musical events, offering fans a chance to enjoy iconic hits while supporting a worthy cause.

On Oct. 3, 2024, Thursday, “Carpenters Reborn: Tribute Concert for a Cause” will take place at the Sky Hall, SM Seaside City Cebu. Singer Chloe Foston, known for her Karen Carpenter-inspired performances, will headline the concert. She will be joined by the all-male quartet, The Rainmakers.

This tribute to the music of The Carpenters offers fans the chance to relive timeless classics while supporting a local cause, with the event aiming to raise funds for Cebu’s elderly.

The following evening, The Dawn, one of the Philippines’ pioneering rock bands, will perform at “Matamis na Samahan sa TOPS” on Oct. 4. Set to begin at 9 p.m., the event will be held at The Circle Viewing Deck. Known for its powerful rock anthems and ballads, The Dawn promises an evening of nostalgia for long-time fans and first-time listeners alike.

These back-to-back musical events offer a diverse lineup, combining the soft pop stylings of The Carpenters and the iconic rock of The Dawn, ensuring a memorable experience for Cebuanos looking to enjoy a musical throwback. / PATRICIA ELAINE ESPIRITU, USC INTERN WITH LQ3