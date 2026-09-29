Muslim leaders hold consultative meeting on proposed Sultanate League in Cebu

MUSLIM community leaders held a consultative meeting in Cebu City on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to discuss the proposed creation of a Sultanate League aimed at promoting peace, conflict resolution and cooperation with local government units.

The meeting was led by Sultan Panoroganan of Region 7 Abdulazis Mayaman Macalandong, chairman of the working committee and president of Cebu Muslim Businessman, together with several Muslim community leaders.

Among those who attended were Sultan Nasrollah Conding, assistant regional director of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Laguna; Ayonan Datu Palawan Mai, president of Muslim Brotherhood; Ustad Ali Mangorsi, Datu Imam of Region 7; Datu Cali of Visayas Abubacar Gunang, mediator; Sultan Province of Cebu Samad Rangaig; and Radiamoda of Region 7 Mansawi Naga.

According to the organizers, the proposed Sultanate League seeks to work with local government units through the Regional Muslim Leaders Council on peace and order initiatives.

It also aims to support the Agama Arbitration Council in resolving disputes within the community before they reach the courts.

Organizers stressed that the proposed league would remain apolitical and would focus on collaboration for peace and development.

Gunang said the initiative is intended to promote and preserve Muslim culture and identity.

The group also emphasized that former Cebu City mayor Tomas “Tommy” Osmeña would continue to be recognized by the organization as Sultan of Cebu.

According to the organizers, the proposed Sultanate League is not intended to replace Osmeña’s title but to complement what they described as his legacy of supporting and protecting Muslim culture in Cebu. (PR)