Muslims in Cebu mark Eid al-Adha

MUSLIM leaders in Cebu underscored unity, faith and shared humanity during the observance of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as thousands of worshippers gathered despite differences in race, tribe and culture.

More than 3,000 Muslims assembled at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City for prayers, reflection and communal gatherings marking one of Islam’s most significant religious celebrations.

Imam Nurdin Basang said Eid al-Adha serves as a reminder of “pagkakaisa” or unity, with Muslims gathering as one regardless of race or background in observance of the holy day.

Basang said the celebration also reflects faith, sacrifice, and shared humanity as members of the Islamic community strengthen their devotion through prayer.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah and is observed by Muslim communities across the world through prayer and reflection.

Ustadz Danny Salim Daham said the sermon delivered during Eid al-Adha is known as the Khutbah, where religious teachings focus on Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

Daham said the story forms part of the Qurban or Udhiyah tradition, which centers on the meaning of sacrifice in Islam.

He added that the observance is rooted in the concept of Wahy, or divine revelation, referring to the guidance received by Prophet Ibrahim through a dream instructing him to carry out the sacrifice.

Daham said the celebration, also referred to as Hari Raya Haji or Hari Raya Korban in Southeast Asia, promotes obedience, sacrifice and devotion among Muslims.

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival reaffirmed the Cebu City Government’s support for the Muslim community through programs and facilities that cater to their needs.

Archival cited initiatives such as the Muslim cemetery in Barangay Guba, dedicated facilities for Muslims at the Cebu City Medical Center, and the establishment of a Halal kitchen in the city.

The mayor also joined the celebration by distributing coins to children during the gathering. / ANDRIE CARTILLA AND APRIL VINCE VILLACORTA, CNU INTERNS