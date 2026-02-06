Must-read tips for those running their first marathon

Cebu is widely recognized as the “Running Capital of the Philippines,” known for its deeply rooted running culture, active running clubs and frequent hosting of major road races and marathons.
With the recently concluded marathon in early this year, many people are now curious about what it truly feels like to run a marathon. But before diving into training, it’s important to understand one basic question: What exactly is a marathon? Is running 10 kilometers or 21 kilometers already considered one?
A marathon is a long-distance foot race measuring 42.195 kilometers. A half marathon covers 21.0975 kilometers, while other popular race distances include 5K, 10K and 16K which is challenging in their own right, but not classified as marathons.
If you’ve decided to take on the ultimate 42.195K and 21.0975K challenge, here are some essential things you need to know before race day.
Follow a training plan
Training without structure can lead to injury or burnout. According to Runner’s World magazine, a proper marathon training plan should balance easy days and hard days to allow the body to adapt and recover. Hard days may include long runs or speed workouts, while easy days help prevent overtraining and reduce injury risk, a principle also emphasized by the American Council on Exercise.
Wear proper shoes, running gear
Running shoes typically last up to 500 miles, after which cushioning and support begin to break down. Continuing to run in worn-out shoes increases your risk of injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Investing in quality footwear is crucial and shopping at a specialty running store is highly recommended. Staff members are often runners themselves and can help assess your gait, comfort needs and training goals.
Focus on nutrition, hydration
Proper fueling is just as important as logging miles. The Mayo Clinic stresses that dehydration can negatively affect endurance and performance and thirst is already a late indicator of fluid loss. Energy bars, gels, fruits, bagels and other carbohydrate-rich snacks help sustain energy levels during long runs. During training, experiment with different food and fluids to determine what works best for your body so you can confidently stick to your nutrition strategy on race day.
Listen to your body
Consistency is key in marathon training, but rest is equally important. In an article by the Department of Physical Education and Sport Sciences of the University of Limerick, they found that adequate sleep and rest days play a critical role in muscle repair and injury prevention, especially during high-volume training. If your body feels unusually fatigued or sore, don’t hesitate to slow down or take a break. Listening to your body can make the difference between finishing strong and being sidelined by injury.
Celebrate the journey
Signing up for a marathon is already an achievement worth celebrating. Race day is the culmination of months of dedication and discipline. Enjoy every step of those 42.195 kilometers, embrace the atmosphere, smile through the tough moments and appreciate how far you’ve come.
When you finally cross that finish line, you’ll have earned the right to call yourself a marathoner. S