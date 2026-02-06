Must-read tips for those running their first marathon

Cebu is widely recognized as the “Running Capital of the Philippines,” known for its deeply rooted running culture, active running clubs and frequent hosting of major road races and marathons.

With the recently concluded marathon in early this year, many people are now curious about what it truly feels like to run a marathon. But before diving into training, it’s important to understand one basic question: What exactly is a marathon? Is running 10 kilometers or 21 kilometers already considered one?

A marathon is a long-distance foot race measuring 42.195 kilometers. A half marathon covers 21.0975 kilometers, while other popular race distances include 5K, 10K and 16K which is challenging in their own right, but not classified as marathons.

If you’ve decided to take on the ultimate 42.195K and 21.0975K challenge, here are some essential things you need to know before race day.