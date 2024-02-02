Must-see: Top 10 IKEA products every Cebuano should explore

The recent expansion of IKEA’s online store in the Philippines, especially in Cebu (Mandaue City is considered the country’s furniture capital), is like welcoming an eager new friend into your home, one brimming with fresh ideas for a stylish makeover.

As Cebuanos gained greater access to IKEA’s myriad of stylish, functional and affordable home furnishings, SunStar Lifestyle couldn’t resist jumping into the fray.

We’ve whipped up our very own top-10 IKEA must-haves that are not just functional, but are sure to tickle the Cebuano fancy!

Poäng Chair

Perfect for “chikka” sessions or simply “chill lang.” Its name might sound like a sound effect from a Pinoy action movie, but this chair is all about comfort after a long day of “suroy-suroy.”