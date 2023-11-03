Must-try food, drinks in Cebu

This list serves as an entry point for enjoying the best offerings of the culinary world in Metro Cebu, whether one is a serious food enthusiast or simply interested in trying new things. This article goes beyond being just a list; it offers an opportunity to celebrate culinary wonders, pay homage to the passion and skill of chefs and create cherished memories, one taste and one sip at a time.
Fresh Mint White Mocha
“Fresh Mint White Mocha” is a divine combination, blending the revitalizing scent of fresh mint with the abundant sweetness of white chocolate. The addition of a velvety layer of steamed milk brings exquisite creaminess. This excellent beverage mixes a rich white chocolate base with a shot of espresso or strong coffee. What sets it apart is the authentic mint infusion, providing a contrasting flavor burst and adding life to the cup. The Fresh Mint White Mocha is available at Tagu Cafe on La Guardia St., Cebu City.
Chaveli
“Chaveli,” a culinary masterpiece and one of Aventino’s Pizza & Pasta’s “house specials,” offers a doubled-face pizza that elevates the dining experience. A golden, crispy crust serves as the foundation of this two-layered masterpiece. Delicious, expertly seasoned chicken makes its appearance in the first layer, setting the stage for subsequent layers. The second layer introduces a smooth white sauce, creating a creamy fantasy. A layer of mozzarella cheese crowns this dish as the grand finale, drenching each bite in a symphony of creamy, cheesy bliss. Aventino’s Pizza & Pasta has several branches all over Metro Cebu.
Black Pepper Steak
The “house favorite,” Black Pepper Steak, is exclusively available at Acacia Steakhouse, promising to excite the palate. It boasts the tantalizing taste of a perfectly pepper-crusted hanger steak, generously drizzled with decadent black pepper sauce. This culinary masterpiece encapsulates the savory ideal. It shines as a star on the Acacia Steakhouse menu. Acacia Steakhouse is located on Green Valley Subdivision, Acacia St., Cebu City.
Cinnamon Rolls
Readers can indulge in Cinnamon Rolls, a “house special” available at Anselmo’s Bread & Cafe, and surrender to their alluring charm. These cinnamon rolls are topped with three delectable options: caramel, cream cheese and chocolate. These scrumptious treats create a symphony of flavors, delighting taste buds and bringing joy. Anselmo’s Bread & Cafe is located in Ayala Center Cebu.
Peach Mango Yogurt Bowl
At Cooee Tribe, readers can savor the goodness of a “Peach Mango Yogurt Bowl,” a remarkably wholesome and satisfying snack choice. This delightful offering combines fresh peach slices, sweet mangoes, creamy yogurt, granola and chia seeds, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. It’s a perfect option for health-conscious individuals, offering a well-rounded and nutritious experience that supports an active, healthy lifestyle. Cooee Tribe is located in Antara Residences, Lawaan, Talisay City, Cebu. (Glazel Meier A. Guinto, USC Intern / Writer)